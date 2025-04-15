Project MATE: Nurturing Mental Wellness in Meghalaya's Schools

More than 20 schools in Meghalaya have embraced Project MATE, an initiative created by AIIMS-Delhi to address stress and anxiety issues among children. Led by Dr. Nand Kumar, a psychology professor, the program is executed through the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, supported by CSR funds from Oil India Limited.

Targeting students from classes VI to VIII, Project MATE aims to enhance children's capacity to handle daily stress, fostering their biopsychosocial development. Dr. Kumar emphasized that school-going children face stress from sources like peer pressure, early traumatic experiences, social media, gaming, and academic competition.

Introduced in 2020, the program promotes mental wellness and positive mental health through its MATE-5 concept, which encourages the formation of strong emotional bonds among children. AIIMS-Delhi recognizes young changemakers through MATE excellence awards, promoting social interconnectedness and creating supportive friendships.

(With inputs from agencies.)