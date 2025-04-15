Left Menu

Project MATE: Nurturing Mental Wellness in Meghalaya's Schools

More than 20 schools in Meghalaya have adopted Project MATE, developed by AIIMS-Delhi to help children cope with stress. Led by Dr. Nand Kumar, it aims at improving biopsychosocial development among students, focusing on creating meaningful emotional and social connections through the MATE-5 concept.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:23 IST
Project MATE: Nurturing Mental Wellness in Meghalaya's Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 20 schools in Meghalaya have embraced Project MATE, an initiative created by AIIMS-Delhi to address stress and anxiety issues among children. Led by Dr. Nand Kumar, a psychology professor, the program is executed through the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, supported by CSR funds from Oil India Limited.

Targeting students from classes VI to VIII, Project MATE aims to enhance children's capacity to handle daily stress, fostering their biopsychosocial development. Dr. Kumar emphasized that school-going children face stress from sources like peer pressure, early traumatic experiences, social media, gaming, and academic competition.

Introduced in 2020, the program promotes mental wellness and positive mental health through its MATE-5 concept, which encourages the formation of strong emotional bonds among children. AIIMS-Delhi recognizes young changemakers through MATE excellence awards, promoting social interconnectedness and creating supportive friendships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025