Akhilesh Yadav's Poetic Duel with Yogi Adityanath Over Codeine Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav engaged in a poetic retort against Yogi Adityanath, amidst allegations concerning illegal codeine syrup trade. He criticized the UP government's political diversions and called for action irrespective of party affiliations. Yadav also highlighted misattributions of poems to renowned poets, emphasizing Javed Akhtar's caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:37 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of heated exchanges over the illegal codeine syrup trade, Akhilesh Yadav countered Yogi Adityanath's critiques with a poetic rebuttal, emphasizing alleged government inaction on the issue.

At a press meet at the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Yadav accused the state administration of deploying distracting political tactics instead of pursuing justice against the perpetrators, urging for comprehensive accountability beyond political lines.

Amid discussions on Adityanath's prior poetic jibe, Yadav offered poetic verses to critique the chief minister's alleged misdirection, while also cautioning against false attribution of couplets to recognized poets like Mirza Ghalib, highlighting Javed Akhtar's comments on such misattributions.

Latest News

