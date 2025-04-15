Left Menu

High Stakes and Student Voices: JNUSU Elections Underway

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) is witnessing an intense electoral process with over 160 nominations for its central panel positions and 250 submissions for school counselor roles. The election schedule includes debates, campaigns, and the polling process, spotlighting competing candidates from various student political groups.

Updated: 15-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:22 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election committee has concluded the nomination process, receiving over 160 entries for the central panel posts and 250 for school councillor positions across 16 schools.

48 nominations are for president, 41 for vice president, 42 for general secretary, and 34 for joint secretary. As many as 165 candidates are in the fray for the main panel. Final list confirmations will be announced after Wednesday's withdrawal deadline.

Intense competition features groups like the ABVP, which has named several candidates. Uncertainty persists over the Left alliance's presidential nominee due to internal negotiations. This year's elections welcome over 7,900 eligible voters, formally reopening after procedural delays.

