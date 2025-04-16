The Resurgence of Full-Time, In-Person Business School Programs

A recent survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) indicates a significant shift in business school candidates' preferences, with a growing number now favoring full-time, in-person programs. This marks a reversal from the pandemic-driven increase in hybrid and flexible learning formats.

The survey, which covered responses from nearly 5,000 candidates across 147 countries, highlighted a notable rise in preference among younger candidates, aged 23 to 30, for traditional learning formats. While interest in Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs slightly decreased, a large portion of candidates still regard it as their top choice.

Beyond program type, financial considerations and study destination preferences continue to influence candidates' decisions. Despite economic uncertainties, regions like Asia, the Middle East, and Africa attract candidates seeking value for money and unique learning experiences in dynamic markets.

