Left Menu

Delhi School Controversy: Court Slams Fee Policies

The Delhi High Court criticized Delhi Public School Dwarka for treating students unfairly over fee issues, confining them to a library and denying class access. The judge condemned the institution's conduct, and an inspection report highlighted discriminatory practices, prompting potential derecognition by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:27 IST
Delhi School Controversy: Court Slams Fee Policies
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court reprimanded Delhi Public School Dwarka for its harsh treatment of students over fee disputes, which involved confining them to a library and prohibiting class attendance.

Justice Sachin Datta described the school's behavior as treating students like 'chattel' and suggested its closure due to treating the institution as a 'money-making machine.'

An inspection report unveiled several discriminatory practices, and the court ordered the school to cease segregating students and to allow full access to educational facilities while the Directorate of Education considers potential derecognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025