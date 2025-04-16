Delhi School Controversy: Court Slams Fee Policies
The Delhi High Court criticized Delhi Public School Dwarka for treating students unfairly over fee issues, confining them to a library and denying class access. The judge condemned the institution's conduct, and an inspection report highlighted discriminatory practices, prompting potential derecognition by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education.
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court reprimanded Delhi Public School Dwarka for its harsh treatment of students over fee disputes, which involved confining them to a library and prohibiting class attendance.
Justice Sachin Datta described the school's behavior as treating students like 'chattel' and suggested its closure due to treating the institution as a 'money-making machine.'
An inspection report unveiled several discriminatory practices, and the court ordered the school to cease segregating students and to allow full access to educational facilities while the Directorate of Education considers potential derecognition.
