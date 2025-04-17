Visa Revocation Fallout: International Students Battle Deportation

International students are taking a stand in U.S. courts to prevent deportation, following a sudden revocation of their student visas by the Trump administration. Judges in multiple states, including Massachusetts and Wisconsin, have issued emergency orders to protect students from deportation threats.

The revocation stems from the Department of Homeland Security's decision to delete students from a national database that tracks foreign student visa compliance. Students argue that their status was revoked due to minor or dismissed infractions, rather than serious criminal activity.

Lawsuits by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union are mounting as the affected students aim to restore their legal status and avoid deportation. The situation remains tense, with students fearing further legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)