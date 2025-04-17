Jonathan Anderson to Lead Dior Men's Fashion June Collection
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault announced that Jonathan Anderson, formerly with Loewe, will design Dior Men's Fashion's June collection. Anderson represents a new generation of influential designers who are taking prominent roles in leading major fashion houses as the industry undergoes significant change.
Jonathan Anderson has been selected to design the June collection for Dior Men's Fashion. The announcement was made by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault during the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
Anderson, who is leaving his position at LVMH's smaller brand Loewe, is one of the standout designers of the new generation poised to assume control of major global fashion labels.
This move is part of a broader industry transformation, with established brands bringing in fresh talent to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.
