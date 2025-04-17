Jonathan Anderson to Lead Dior Men's Fashion June Collection

Jonathan Anderson has been selected to design the June collection for Dior Men's Fashion. The announcement was made by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault during the company's annual shareholders' meeting.

Anderson, who is leaving his position at LVMH's smaller brand Loewe, is one of the standout designers of the new generation poised to assume control of major global fashion labels.

This move is part of a broader industry transformation, with established brands bringing in fresh talent to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)