Campus Chaos: Active Shooter Incident at Florida State University

A chaotic scene unfolded at Florida State University on Thursday as reports of an active shooter prompted immediate response and lockdown measures. Multiple individuals were hospitalized, and police have since taken a suspect into custody, according to media outlets.

The unsettling events transpired at the midday mark in the Student Union building located on FSU's sprawling campus in Tallahassee. Students and faculty were advised to shelter in place, with the campus housing over 42,000 students from various programs.

Although law enforcement sources relayed information on a suspect's detainment to CNN, official agencies have not yet verified these details. Local broadcaster WCTV reported that at least four individuals were hospitalized, yet Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has withheld specific information about patient conditions, noting the situation's ongoing nature.

