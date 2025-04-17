Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Active Shooter Incident at Florida State University

A shooting at Florida State University's Student Union building led to multiple hospitalizations. Police have detained a suspect and advised campus lockdown during the investigation. Details about the number and condition of victims remain undisclosed as the situation continues to develop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A chaotic scene unfolded at Florida State University on Thursday as reports of an active shooter prompted immediate response and lockdown measures. Multiple individuals were hospitalized, and police have since taken a suspect into custody, according to media outlets.

The unsettling events transpired at the midday mark in the Student Union building located on FSU's sprawling campus in Tallahassee. Students and faculty were advised to shelter in place, with the campus housing over 42,000 students from various programs.

Although law enforcement sources relayed information on a suspect's detainment to CNN, official agencies have not yet verified these details. Local broadcaster WCTV reported that at least four individuals were hospitalized, yet Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has withheld specific information about patient conditions, noting the situation's ongoing nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

