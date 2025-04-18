Delhi University Autonomy Under Scrutiny: Professor Challenges Travel Permit Restrictions

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand Jha has raised concerns over what he describes as an 'unprecedented' demand from the university administration. The professor claims he must submit the text of his planned lecture in the United States for approval before his travel arrangements can be finalized.

The Hindi department faculty member has been asked to participate in a seminar at The New School in New York but was informed that permission to attend hinges on government advice. Jha worries this could signal a willing erosion of the university's autonomy and academic freedom.

The Democratic Teachers' Front condemned the university's actions as censorious, warning that such moves could harm the institution's global standing and institutional integrity. Jha also shared his concerns on social media, seeking insights on handling the growing pressure on academic independence.

