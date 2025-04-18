Language Debate in Maharashtra: Pawar Defends New Curriculum

In a controversial move, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has defended the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students in classes 1 to 5. Facing criticism from various political parties, Pawar argued that the debate is overstated and detracts from genuine issues.

Pawar emphasized that while Marathi remains the primary language, integrating Hindi is essential considering its extensive use across India, much like English. He brushed aside disputes over Hindi being the 'Rashtra Bhasha,' focusing instead on language inclusion in the educational framework.

Continuing his defense, Pawar highlighted that Marathi's importance is recognized by the central government, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of Marathi as a classical language. The new language policy is part of the National Education Policy 2020, aimed at enriching school curricula.

(With inputs from agencies.)