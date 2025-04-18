Left Menu

Language Debate in Maharashtra: Pawar Defends New Curriculum

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar defends the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a mandatory third language in schools amid criticism. He emphasizes Marathi's primacy while addressing challenges to the state's education policy, rooted in the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:59 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has defended the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students in classes 1 to 5. Facing criticism from various political parties, Pawar argued that the debate is overstated and detracts from genuine issues.

Pawar emphasized that while Marathi remains the primary language, integrating Hindi is essential considering its extensive use across India, much like English. He brushed aside disputes over Hindi being the 'Rashtra Bhasha,' focusing instead on language inclusion in the educational framework.

Continuing his defense, Pawar highlighted that Marathi's importance is recognized by the central government, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of Marathi as a classical language. The new language policy is part of the National Education Policy 2020, aimed at enriching school curricula.

Latest News

