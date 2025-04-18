AIIMS and PGI Faculty Demand Immediate Implementation of Rotatory Headship Policy

Faculty associations at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and the Post Graduate Institute (PGI) in Chandigarh are demanding urgent action on a policy implementation they believe crucial for institutional governance.

The policy in question, known as 'rotatory headship,' was scheduled to take effect in June 2024, following a formal communication from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Despite numerous assurances, tangible steps towards its enforcement remain absent, nearly a year later.

As frustration mounts, faculty bodies have set a 14-day deadline from April 17 for policy enforcement, warning of a phased protest starting May 1 if their demands are ignored. Initial actions include a Black Badge demonstration and Relay Hunger strike to pressurize the Ministry into honoring its commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)