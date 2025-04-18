Left Menu

AIIMS and PGI Faculty Demand Immediate Implementation of Rotatory Headship Policy

Faculty associations at AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh are demanding the implementation of a promised rotatory headship policy, expressing frustration over a year-long delay. With no progress, they have set a deadline of April 17 for action, threatening phased protests starting May if their demands remain unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Faculty associations at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and the Post Graduate Institute (PGI) in Chandigarh are demanding urgent action on a policy implementation they believe crucial for institutional governance.

The policy in question, known as 'rotatory headship,' was scheduled to take effect in June 2024, following a formal communication from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Despite numerous assurances, tangible steps towards its enforcement remain absent, nearly a year later.

As frustration mounts, faculty bodies have set a 14-day deadline from April 17 for policy enforcement, warning of a phased protest starting May 1 if their demands are ignored. Initial actions include a Black Badge demonstration and Relay Hunger strike to pressurize the Ministry into honoring its commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

