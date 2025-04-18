Karnataka's Bold Stand: Enacting the Rohith Vemula Act

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a commitment to passing the Rohith Vemula Act, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea to eliminate caste-based discrimination in the education sector.

Acknowledging Gandhi's dedication to social justice, Siddaramaiah assured that the state will prioritize enacting this legislation at the earliest opportunity.

This initiative aims to fulfill Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision of an equal India and address ongoing discrimination faced by students from marginalized communities, as exemplified by the tragic cases of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi, and Darshan Solanki.

