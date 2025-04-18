Karnataka's Bold Stand: Enacting the Rohith Vemula Act

Left Menu

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has committed to implementing the Rohith Vemula Act, aiming to eradicate caste-based discrimination in education. This decision aligns with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for social justice and aims to honor the legacy of Rohith Vemula and others who faced discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a commitment to passing the Rohith Vemula Act, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea to eliminate caste-based discrimination in the education sector.

Acknowledging Gandhi's dedication to social justice, Siddaramaiah assured that the state will prioritize enacting this legislation at the earliest opportunity.

This initiative aims to fulfill Dr. B R Ambedkar's vision of an equal India and address ongoing discrimination faced by students from marginalized communities, as exemplified by the tragic cases of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi, and Darshan Solanki.

(With inputs from agencies.)

