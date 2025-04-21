Financial Turmoil at ICHR: A Deep Dive into Alleged Irregularities

The Ministry of Education is currently probing financial irregularities amounting to Rs 5 crore at the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR), ignited by a Lokpal complaint, according to sources.

An internal audit discovered reckless financial activities, including unauthorized building renovations and questionable procurements, allegedly implicating up to 10 officials. Former member-secretary Umesh Ashok Kadam, now at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that all spending was communicated and properly approved.

Among the concerns are the extravagant expenses on exhibitions, book publishing, and logistical supplies like laptops and projectors, all said to lack proper authorization. The Ministry has requested a formal response from the ICHR, which remains silent on the matter. The ICHR operates as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, focusing on historical research.

(With inputs from agencies.)