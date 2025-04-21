Left Menu

Financial Turmoil at ICHR: A Deep Dive into Alleged Irregularities

The Ministry of Education has identified financial irregularities at the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) following a Lokpal complaint. An internal audit found reckless spending of Rs 5 crore without due approvals, implicating up to 10 officials. Unauthorised procurements and renovation works are among the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:14 IST
Financial Turmoil at ICHR: A Deep Dive into Alleged Irregularities
Right to Education Act Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education is currently probing financial irregularities amounting to Rs 5 crore at the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR), ignited by a Lokpal complaint, according to sources.

An internal audit discovered reckless financial activities, including unauthorized building renovations and questionable procurements, allegedly implicating up to 10 officials. Former member-secretary Umesh Ashok Kadam, now at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that all spending was communicated and properly approved.

Among the concerns are the extravagant expenses on exhibitions, book publishing, and logistical supplies like laptops and projectors, all said to lack proper authorization. The Ministry has requested a formal response from the ICHR, which remains silent on the matter. The ICHR operates as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, focusing on historical research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025