Pope Francis' Legacy: Elevating Women in the Vatican Hierarchy

Pope Francis, in his pontificate, made significant strides in appointing women to Vatican leadership roles. Despite refraining from allowing women clergy, he emphasized women's roles within Church governance. His efforts created a broader dialogue on women's participation in Church decision-making, though challenges and criticisms remain.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis' leadership saw a noteworthy shift as he appointed more women to high-ranking Vatican roles than any predecessor. In a groundbreaking move from his hospital bed battling pneumonia, he appointed Sister Raffaella Petrini as a de facto Vatican City governor in 2025.

Despite this progression, some advocates were dissatisfied with his reluctance to approach women's ordination. While he established commissions to explore female deacons, he consistently reaffirmed the Church's ban on women priests, leaving many questions unresolved.

During his tenure, Francis focused on increasing female participation in Vatican governance but faced criticism over his sometimes outdated comments on women. Nonetheless, his efforts created pathways for women and highlighted the importance of their voices in decision-making roles within the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

