Motion Education: Leading the Way in JEE Success

Motion Education in Kota boasts a 65.8% qualification rate for JEE Advanced 2025, eclipsing the 16.25% national average. Founder Nitin Vijay highlights four top 100 ranks and a 100% selection rate from premium programs, attributing success to academic rigor and personalized learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:13 IST
Motion Education institute in Kota has made a remarkable achievement, reporting that 65.8% of its students have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2025. This impressive figure significantly surpasses the national qualification average of 16.25%.

Nitin Vijay, the founder and CEO of Motion Education, proudly shared the institute's success, noting that four students have ranked among the top 100. Moreover, 17 students made it into the top 500, 39 into the top 1000, and 453 students were placed within AIR 10,000. These accomplishments reflect the institute's dedication to academic rigor and personalized learning.

Vijay emphasized the exceptional performance of their premium programs such as Eklavya, IMMP, A (30), and V (110) Batches, which boasted a 100% selection rate. "It's rightly said that you don't need to be a topper to succeed, just teachable, consistent, and courageous," Vijay remarked, expressing pride in both students and faculty for their outstanding results. The JEE Main exam results were declared on April 19.

