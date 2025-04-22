PhysicsWallah Achieves Remarkable JEE Main 2025 Success with Top Ranks

In a remarkable achievement, students from the education platform PhysicsWallah have excelled in the JEE Main 2025 examination. Five of its students secured positions within the top 100 ranks nationwide, with three achieving a perfect percentile score.

Among the notable top performers were Shiven Toshniwal from Gujarat, Saurav from Uttar Pradesh, and Archisman Nandy from West Bengal, each topping their respective states. Mohit Agrawal and Thrayambhakesh H also featured among the top 100 rankers, securing AIR 90 and AIR 92 respectively.

PhysicsWallah's unique approach, utilizing both digital and physical learning platforms, is credited with contributing to these outstanding results. The organization's founder, Alakh Pandey, praised the students' dedication and emphasized continuous learning as key to their future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)