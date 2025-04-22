Left Menu

Shaping Future Leaders in Hospitality at Nitte Institute

Nitte Institute of Hospitality Services in Mangaluru, part of Nitte University, is renowned for creating leaders in the hospitality sector. With modern facilities, strong industry ties, and a vibrant student life, NIHS provides comprehensive training and diverse placement opportunities for its students, making it a prominent institution in hospitality education.

Updated: 22-04-2025 16:59 IST
Shaping Future Leaders in Hospitality at Nitte Institute
  • India

Nitte Institute of Hospitality Services (NIHS) in Mangaluru, under Nitte University, remains a beacon in hospitality education, crafting future leaders with its state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry linkages. Known for its academic excellence and industry-focused training, NIHS is affiliated with bodies like Skill India and IFCA, ensuring students receive qualitative learning experiences.

Ranked 66th in the NIRF 2024 by the Indian Ministry of Education, Nitte University boasts a global outlook, enriched by international collaborations and student exchanges, providing a broad perspective to its community. NIHS emphasizes hands-on learning with five modern kitchens and sophisticated amenities to foster immersive education.

The institution's robust internship programs with luxury brands such as The Oberoi and JW Marriott, coupled with outstanding placement records, underscore its commitment to practical industry exposure. Events like the AROMA food carnival and active clubs further enrich student life, while alumni success stories in diverse hospitality domains reaffirm NIHS's enduring impact in the field.

