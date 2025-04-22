Tragic Loss at Pune's Defence Institute: A Case of Suicide

A shocking incident has rocked Pune's Defence Institute of Advanced Technology as a second-year MSc student allegedly committed suicide. Identified as Aneet Abhishek, aged 24, he reportedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the institute's hostel.

According to police, initial findings indicate that Abhishek was suffering from depression. The incident occurred on April 17 when his friends, concerned about his absence, discovered him after breaking into his locked room at around 8:30 pm.

Aneet was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Authorities found a suicide note on-site and have registered an accidental death case as the investigation continues, with police examining his seized belongings for further clues.

