Tragic Loss at Pune's Defence Institute: A Case of Suicide

Aneet Abhishek, a second-year MSc student at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Pune, allegedly committed suicide by hanging. Police investigations suggest depression as the cause. Friends discovered the incident after he was unresponsive throughout the day. A suicide note was found, and an accidental death case is registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has rocked Pune's Defence Institute of Advanced Technology as a second-year MSc student allegedly committed suicide. Identified as Aneet Abhishek, aged 24, he reportedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the institute's hostel.

According to police, initial findings indicate that Abhishek was suffering from depression. The incident occurred on April 17 when his friends, concerned about his absence, discovered him after breaking into his locked room at around 8:30 pm.

Aneet was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Authorities found a suicide note on-site and have registered an accidental death case as the investigation continues, with police examining his seized belongings for further clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

