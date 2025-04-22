Left Menu

Nepal's Education Shake-up: Minister Bhattarai Resigns Amid Teacher Agitation

Nepal's Education Minister, Bidya Bhattarai, resigned amidst demands from agitating teachers, primarily seeking salary increments and the passing of the School Education Bill. Despite citing health reasons, pressure escalated as protests from union-affiliated teachers continued, highlighting financial challenges for the government amid these growing demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:55 IST
In a surprising move, Nepal's Education Minister Bidya Bhattarai has resigned due to pressure from protesting teachers demanding salary increments and legislative action. Her resignation was officially attributed to health issues, an explanation echoed by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who dismissed rumors of political discord.

The protests, spurred by teacher associations linked to major political parties—Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and CPN-Maoist—highlight an intense push for the School Education Bill. This legislation promises quality reforms in education and improved pay for teachers, but financial constraints challenge its implementation.

Demonstrating resilience, the teachers vow to sustain their peaceful protests until their needs are met. Despite the Prime Minister's assurances, these protests stress the government's financial burden, as funding required for meeting teacher demands could amount to Rs 100 billion annually, with Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel hesitant to amend the forthcoming budget.

