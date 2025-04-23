Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervention Safeguards Future of 250 Students

The Supreme Court invoked Article 142 to ensure 250 students continue their education amidst a campus relocation issue. The court provided a temporary arrangement for a hotel management institute facing relocation challenges, and directed authorities to allow operations at a temporary site for educational continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:30 IST
Supreme Court Intervention Safeguards Future of 250 Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped in to prevent disruption to the education of 250 students, applying Article 142 of the Constitution. This decision was necessary due to the relocation issues faced by a hotel management institute in Mangaluru initially ousted from its original premises.

Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih presided over the matter, noting that despite the institute's plans to move to a new permanent location, circumstances necessitated a temporary shift. The relocation was impeded by an unfinished campus, prompting the Supreme Court to permit operations at a temporary site.

The court's directive allows the All India Council for Technical Education and Mangalore University to extend their permission for the institute's temporary operation. However, compliance with AICTE standards remains a condition, with a deadline set for a permanent move by April 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025