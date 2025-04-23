Supreme Court Intervention Safeguards Future of 250 Students

The Supreme Court has stepped in to prevent disruption to the education of 250 students, applying Article 142 of the Constitution. This decision was necessary due to the relocation issues faced by a hotel management institute in Mangaluru initially ousted from its original premises.

Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih presided over the matter, noting that despite the institute's plans to move to a new permanent location, circumstances necessitated a temporary shift. The relocation was impeded by an unfinished campus, prompting the Supreme Court to permit operations at a temporary site.

The court's directive allows the All India Council for Technical Education and Mangalore University to extend their permission for the institute's temporary operation. However, compliance with AICTE standards remains a condition, with a deadline set for a permanent move by April 2027.

