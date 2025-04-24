Tragic End for NEET Aspirant Raises Concern in Coaching Hub
A Delhi-based NEET aspirant, Roshan Sharma, was found dead near a railway track after reportedly committing suicide by consuming poison. His death marks the second NEET aspirant suicide in 48 hours in the coaching hub and the twelfth since January, raising concerns about the pressures on students.
In a tragic incident, the body of a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was discovered near a railway track, authorities reported early Thursday. The young man, identified as Roshan Sharma, is believed to have taken his own life by ingesting poison, according to police investigations.
This unfortunate event is the second reported case of suicide by a NEET aspirant in just 48 hours in the coaching city, adding to a troubling total of twelve such cases since the beginning of the year. The incident highlights the intense pressures faced by students preparing for competitive exams.
Details emerged that Sharma's family had recently traveled to Kota to persuade him to return home, without success. Tragically, police used Sharma's mobile phone to inform his parents after the discovery of his body. His passing underscores the urgent need to address mental health issues among aspiring students.
