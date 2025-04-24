Left Menu

Tragic End for NEET Aspirant Raises Concern in Coaching Hub

A Delhi-based NEET aspirant, Roshan Sharma, was found dead near a railway track after reportedly committing suicide by consuming poison. His death marks the second NEET aspirant suicide in 48 hours in the coaching hub and the twelfth since January, raising concerns about the pressures on students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:50 IST
Tragic End for NEET Aspirant Raises Concern in Coaching Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, the body of a 23-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi was discovered near a railway track, authorities reported early Thursday. The young man, identified as Roshan Sharma, is believed to have taken his own life by ingesting poison, according to police investigations.

This unfortunate event is the second reported case of suicide by a NEET aspirant in just 48 hours in the coaching city, adding to a troubling total of twelve such cases since the beginning of the year. The incident highlights the intense pressures faced by students preparing for competitive exams.

Details emerged that Sharma's family had recently traveled to Kota to persuade him to return home, without success. Tragically, police used Sharma's mobile phone to inform his parents after the discovery of his body. His passing underscores the urgent need to address mental health issues among aspiring students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025