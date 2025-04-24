Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Education Funding Cuts

A federal judge in New Hampshire has issued a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration's attempt to cut off funding to schools promoting diversity and inclusion. The injunction prevents the U.S. Department of Education from enforcing its policy against certain educational groups, including the National Education Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:57 IST
In a critical decision, a federal judge in New Hampshire has curtailed the Trump administration's bid to halt funding to public schools that advance diversity and inclusion initiatives. The decision comes as a bolstering move for educational groups promoting equity.

U.S. District Judge Landya McCarrery, presiding in Concord, delivered a preliminary injunction that effectively bars the U.S. Department of Education from implementing its controversial funding cut policy. This ruling significantly impacts three notable groups, one being the National Education Association.

The legal decision underscores the ongoing clash between governmental policies and educational values, emphasizing the judiciary's role in shaping equitable educational practices within the United States.

