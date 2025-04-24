Judge Blocks Trump's Education Funding Cuts

In a critical decision, a federal judge in New Hampshire has curtailed the Trump administration's bid to halt funding to public schools that advance diversity and inclusion initiatives. The decision comes as a bolstering move for educational groups promoting equity.

U.S. District Judge Landya McCarrery, presiding in Concord, delivered a preliminary injunction that effectively bars the U.S. Department of Education from implementing its controversial funding cut policy. This ruling significantly impacts three notable groups, one being the National Education Association.

The legal decision underscores the ongoing clash between governmental policies and educational values, emphasizing the judiciary's role in shaping equitable educational practices within the United States.

