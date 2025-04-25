Empowering Youth: Maharashtra's Water Conservation Drive
The Maharashtra government, through its Youth Engagement for Water Stewardship (YEWS) programme, aims to conserve 28 million cubic meters of water by engaging students across colleges. Led by the Department of Higher and Technical Education and supported by multiple partners, the initiative has already saved substantial water and empowered students to become climate champions.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is taking substantial steps to address water scarcity in the state, aiming to conserve 28 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to about a week's supply for Mumbai. The effort focuses on 13 water-stressed districts through the Youth Engagement for Water Stewardship (YEWS) programme, engaging college students in climate action.
The YEWS programme, led by the state's Department of Higher and Technical Education, is supported by UNICEF Maharashtra, ACWADAM, and other notable organizations. It collaborates with 1,500 colleges from seven universities and has already saved over 1,93,77,716 cubic meters of water since its launch in February 2023.
Despite challenges in rural areas, the programme has been impactful, reaching over 5.50 lakh students, with plans to involve 7 lakh by 2026. The initiative not only fosters climate literacy but also integrates green skills into university curricula, empowering students as climate champions and paving the way for sustainable future practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
