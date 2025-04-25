Girls Lead Success in Uttar Pradesh Board Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council recently released the much-anticipated results for the board examinations of classes 10 and 12. The results showed a commendable performance by female students, who outshone their male counterparts by substantial margins in both exams.

Leading the triumph in class 10 was Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun, securing a remarkable 97.83%, while Mehak Jaiswal from Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College topped class 12 with 97.20%. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.11% for class 10 and 81.15% for class 12, respectively.

A significant highlight was the consistent outperformance of girls over boys, who exhibited a pass rate of 93.87% in class 10 and 86.37% in class 12. Director of Education Mahendra Dev noted these successes during the result announcement and emphasized the gender gap in performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)