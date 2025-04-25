Left Menu

Girls Lead Success in Uttar Pradesh Board Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council announced the exam results for classes 10 and 12, revealing top scorers and a higher success rate among girls than boys. With notable performances from Yash Pratap Singh and Mehak Jaiswal, results highlight girls' impressive pass percentages in both classes. The evaluation process involved thousands of examiners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:27 IST
Girls Lead Success in Uttar Pradesh Board Exams
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council recently released the much-anticipated results for the board examinations of classes 10 and 12. The results showed a commendable performance by female students, who outshone their male counterparts by substantial margins in both exams.

Leading the triumph in class 10 was Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun, securing a remarkable 97.83%, while Mehak Jaiswal from Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College topped class 12 with 97.20%. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.11% for class 10 and 81.15% for class 12, respectively.

A significant highlight was the consistent outperformance of girls over boys, who exhibited a pass rate of 93.87% in class 10 and 86.37% in class 12. Director of Education Mahendra Dev noted these successes during the result announcement and emphasized the gender gap in performance.

