Airline Shares Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Airline shares experienced a rebound on Thursday as more flights took off from the Middle East. This development provided a welcome reprieve for airline carriers that had seen billions wiped off their market value following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this week. All involved governments have been working swiftly to arrange flights out of the conflict-torn area to assist the tens of thousands of citizens stranded by the intensifying conflict.

Travel disruptions hit hard, with Dubai, normally bustling with more than 1,000 daily flights, seeing a significant upheaval. This has pushed up ticket prices on high-demand routes like Australia to Europe. Though some services are running from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Qatar Airways flights out of Doha remain halted, posing ongoing travel challenges.

In a ramp-up of diplomatic and logistical efforts, Emirates flights have departed to key destinations such as Sydney and Mumbai. The U.S. and Canadian governments are executing plans to facilitate the repatriation of their citizens from the region, employing commercial and charter flights. Meanwhile, share prices of several Asian airlines saw a partial recovery as developments suggested potential diplomatic negotiations to ease tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)