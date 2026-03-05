Left Menu

Telangana's Push for Enhanced IPS Cadre: A Strategic Meeting with Amit Shah

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek an increase in the sanctioned IPS officers for the state, citing growing security needs. The meeting also addressed Maoist surrenders and requested central aid for development in backward regions of Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:07 IST
Telangana's Push for Enhanced IPS Cadre: A Strategic Meeting with Amit Shah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing security demands and administrative complexities in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in crucial discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Seeking an increase in the state's IPS cadre, Reddy cited the need in light of recent Maoist leader surrenders and modern crime challenges.

Reddy highlighted significant police advancements, noting the surrender of 591 Maoists who have been integrated into mainstream society under state rehabilitation schemes. Emphasizing the state's need for central assistance, he pressed for financial support to spur development in underprivileged areas.

Amidst these conversations, Reddy underscored urgent administrative needs related to the unanticipated population growth and the emerging demands of cybercrime and other security issues. Despite previous cadre reviews adding limited IPS officers, he urged for a timely upcoming review to strengthen Telangana's policing efforts.

TRENDING

1
FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

 Global
3
Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

 India
4
World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026