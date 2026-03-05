Telangana's Push for Enhanced IPS Cadre: A Strategic Meeting with Amit Shah

Amid growing security demands and administrative complexities in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in crucial discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Seeking an increase in the state's IPS cadre, Reddy cited the need in light of recent Maoist leader surrenders and modern crime challenges.

Reddy highlighted significant police advancements, noting the surrender of 591 Maoists who have been integrated into mainstream society under state rehabilitation schemes. Emphasizing the state's need for central assistance, he pressed for financial support to spur development in underprivileged areas.

Amidst these conversations, Reddy underscored urgent administrative needs related to the unanticipated population growth and the emerging demands of cybercrime and other security issues. Despite previous cadre reviews adding limited IPS officers, he urged for a timely upcoming review to strengthen Telangana's policing efforts.