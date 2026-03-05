Phulo Devi Netam Renominated for Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha Seat

The opposition Congress party in Chhattisgarh has reaffirmed its faith in senior tribal leader Phulo Devi Netam by renominating her for the Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 16. The decision was announced late Wednesday, confirming Netam, a current Rajya Sabha member, as the party's candidate.

Her renomination comes as the terms of two Rajya Sabha Congress members, Netam and Kavi Tejpal Singh Tulsi, approach their expiration on April 9. The elections aim to fill these impending vacancies. From the Chhattisgarh state cadre, Netam joins Rajya Sabha counterparts Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajiv Shukla, with Devendra Pratap Singh representing the BJP, and the BJP challenging with candidate Laxmi Verma.

With a political career spanning back to 1998 in the Madhya Pradesh assembly and continuing through Chhattisgarh's first legislative assembly, Netam also serves as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel publicly supported her nomination, praising her dedication to public interest advocacy in Parliament. Nomination scrutiny occurs on March 6, with the polling conducted through ballot paper on March 16.