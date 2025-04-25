Left Menu

University Autonomy at Risk: HRMS Controversy in West Bengal

Twelve university teachers' organizations in West Bengal accuse the state government of undermining the autonomy of higher educational institutions by imposing the Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS). This policy could centralize control and jeopardize universities' rights, pushing teachers to consider protests and legal action if implemented.

In a significant move, twelve university teachers' organizations have publicly condemned the West Bengal government's attempt to implement the Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) in state-run institutions.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association, Calcutta University Teachers Association, and others argue that HRMS threatens the autonomy of universities by potentially turning them into mere extensions of the Higher Education Department. They emphasize that this policy could dismantle the existing financial and administrative structures.

Amid heated discussions, university bodies have vowed to resist, preparing for possible protests and legal battles to maintain their operational independence and protect their faculty's rights from governmental interference.

