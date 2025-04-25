University Autonomy at Risk: HRMS Controversy in West Bengal
Twelve university teachers' organizations in West Bengal accuse the state government of undermining the autonomy of higher educational institutions by imposing the Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS). This policy could centralize control and jeopardize universities' rights, pushing teachers to consider protests and legal action if implemented.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, twelve university teachers' organizations have publicly condemned the West Bengal government's attempt to implement the Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) in state-run institutions.
The Jadavpur University Teachers Association, Calcutta University Teachers Association, and others argue that HRMS threatens the autonomy of universities by potentially turning them into mere extensions of the Higher Education Department. They emphasize that this policy could dismantle the existing financial and administrative structures.
Amid heated discussions, university bodies have vowed to resist, preparing for possible protests and legal battles to maintain their operational independence and protect their faculty's rights from governmental interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Governor Advocates New Education Policy for Holistic Student Development
Harvard Under Fire: Federal Funding Freeze Amid Education Policy Clash
India will always be grateful to Dr. Kasturirangan for drafting the National Education Policy: PM Modi.
West Bengal Teachers' Protest: The Fight for Fair Employment Continues
Teachers' Protest Persists: A Call for Justice and Reinstatement