Tragic Tale of NEET Aspirant's Demise in Kota

Ranjit Sharma stood devastated outside the mortuary in Delhi's Tuglakabad, waiting to receive his son's body. His son, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant, had reportedly taken his own life amid the pressures of upcoming exams.

Roshan Sharma had been preparing rigorously for the NEET-UG, but in an abrupt turn, informed his parents of his decision to not sit for the exam just weeks before its scheduled date. His body was discovered near a railway track, indicating he had consumed poison.

The tragedy is the 12th student suicide case this year in the city known for intense exam coaching, highlighting the severe mental strains faced by aspirants. Investigations are ongoing as authorities urge more support systems for students in coaching centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)