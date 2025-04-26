Left Menu

Tragic Tale of NEET Aspirant's Demise in Kota

Ranjit Sharma mourns his son, Roshan, who died from suspected suicide in Delhi. Roshan, a NEET aspirant, had struggled under academic pressure and chose not to take the exam this year. His case is a part of a larger issue in Kota, a hub for competitive exam coaching, experiencing increasing student suicides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 26-04-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 09:53 IST
Ranjit Sharma stood devastated outside the mortuary in Delhi's Tuglakabad, waiting to receive his son's body. His son, a 23-year-old NEET aspirant, had reportedly taken his own life amid the pressures of upcoming exams.

Roshan Sharma had been preparing rigorously for the NEET-UG, but in an abrupt turn, informed his parents of his decision to not sit for the exam just weeks before its scheduled date. His body was discovered near a railway track, indicating he had consumed poison.

The tragedy is the 12th student suicide case this year in the city known for intense exam coaching, highlighting the severe mental strains faced by aspirants. Investigations are ongoing as authorities urge more support systems for students in coaching centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

