Political Tensions Escalate as RLD Leader Shot in Family Dispute

Afsar Ali, the Rashtriya Lok Dal state secretary, was critically injured during a violent family altercation in Loharhar village, highlighting the potency of personal disputes within political networks. The police confirmed that Ali was targeted by his nephew, Ubaid, due to a longstanding property disagreement.

The incident occurred after Ali attended a cremation in a neighboring village. While conversing with locals near a village shop, Ubaid allegedly opened fire, leaving Ali seriously injured. Prompt action by the villagers ensured Ali's swift transfer to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where he remains in critical condition.

Law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Fatehpur Jagatram Kanojia, is thoroughly investigating the case, having registered charges against Ubaid and three others. The investigation aims to uncover further details about the family conflict. This incident underscores how personal grievances can escalate into violence, even in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)