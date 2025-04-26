Left Menu

NTA Introduces Anti-Fraud Platform for NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency has launched a new platform to report suspicious activities related to the NEET-UG medical exam. This move comes after allegations of paper leaks and attempts to deceive candidates. The platform aims to safeguard the integrity of exams by targeting impersonators and unauthorized claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled a platform aimed at addressing suspicious claims associated with the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. This initiative comes after allegations of paper leaks and malpractice in previous exams.

Officials urge candidates to avoid being swayed by deceptive elements that promise access to exam content falsely. The platform allows individuals to report unauthorized activity, involving dubious websites, individuals claiming to possess exam material, and impersonators posing as officials.

The reporting tool is part of broader efforts under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, designed to uphold the integrity of public exams. This development is crucial as the NEET-UG exams draw near on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

