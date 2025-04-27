Old Police Station Turned Hi-Tech Learning Hub in Cybercrime-Prone Jamtara

In a noteworthy initiative, the Jharkhand Police have repurposed an abandoned police station in Jamtara district into a state-of-the-art coaching and guidance center. Known for its cybercrime activities, the district now aims to provide local youths with educational opportunities.

Located in Karmatand, the centre features modern amenities such as Wi-Fi and a projector, aiming to facilitate students' preparation for competitive examinations. Superintendent of Police Dr Ehtesham Waquarib highlighted the unique transformation as the first of its kind.

Authorities are working to restore Karmatand's historical educational importance. With the legacy of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the center is part of ongoing efforts to support meritorious students and offer monthly guidance sessions through a collaborative initiative known as 'Police ki Pathshala.'

