Old Police Station Turned Hi-Tech Learning Hub in Cybercrime-Prone Jamtara

The Jharkhand Police have transformed an abandoned police station in Jamtara, known for cybercrime, into a modern coaching and library centre. Equipped with advanced facilities, it aims to help local youths prepare for competitive exams and reclaim Karmatand's educational prominence, previously championed by social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy initiative, the Jharkhand Police have repurposed an abandoned police station in Jamtara district into a state-of-the-art coaching and guidance center. Known for its cybercrime activities, the district now aims to provide local youths with educational opportunities.

Located in Karmatand, the centre features modern amenities such as Wi-Fi and a projector, aiming to facilitate students' preparation for competitive examinations. Superintendent of Police Dr Ehtesham Waquarib highlighted the unique transformation as the first of its kind.

Authorities are working to restore Karmatand's historical educational importance. With the legacy of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the center is part of ongoing efforts to support meritorious students and offer monthly guidance sessions through a collaborative initiative known as 'Police ki Pathshala.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

