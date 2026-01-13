Left Menu

Elevating Indian Coaching: A New Era of Standards and Support

The Sports Ministry-appointed Task Force proposes a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) and a 'TOPS for Coaches' model to enhance coaching standards and support in India. The report suggests structured education pathways and continuous professional development, emphasizing real-world experience and sports science integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:48 IST
  • India

A new report by a Sports Ministry-appointed Task Force, led by renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, recommends transformative changes in India's coaching ecosystem.

The report suggests the establishment of a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) to oversee education and governance, opening pathways for former athletes and professionals to pursue coaching careers with a focus on merit-based progression.

Inspired by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for athletes, the Task Force advocates for a 'TOPS for Coaches' model, highlighting the need for advanced resources and international collaborations to elevate coaching standards nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

