Revamping Entrance Exams: Reducing Coaching Dependency

The government is exploring significant reforms in entrance exams, looking to reduce students' dependence on coaching centers. A panel, appointed by the Centre, is evaluating the feasibility of conducting crucial exams at the Class 11 level or aligning school exams with entrance exam difficulty levels.

The panel, led by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, is examining whether entrance exams' difficulty matches Class 12 curricula. Established last year by the Ministry of Education, the nine-member committee seeks to curb coaching sector issues, such as 'dummy schools' and fairness in exams.

Amid rising concerns about coaching-related controversies, the committee highlights the need for critical thinking skills in schools and evaluates career counseling services. Panel members include CBSE chairpersons, joint secretaries, and representatives from premier institutes to address these pressing educational issues and suggest reforms.