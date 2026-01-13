Left Menu

Revamping Entrance Exams: Reducing Coaching Dependency

A government-appointed panel is considering reforming entrance exams by organizing them at the Class 11 level and aligning them with school curricula. The panel aims to reduce reliance on coaching centers by addressing current educational system gaps, enhancing critical thinking, and strengthening career counseling frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:56 IST
Revamping Entrance Exams: Reducing Coaching Dependency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is exploring significant reforms in entrance exams, looking to reduce students' dependence on coaching centers. A panel, appointed by the Centre, is evaluating the feasibility of conducting crucial exams at the Class 11 level or aligning school exams with entrance exam difficulty levels.

The panel, led by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, is examining whether entrance exams' difficulty matches Class 12 curricula. Established last year by the Ministry of Education, the nine-member committee seeks to curb coaching sector issues, such as 'dummy schools' and fairness in exams.

Amid rising concerns about coaching-related controversies, the committee highlights the need for critical thinking skills in schools and evaluates career counseling services. Panel members include CBSE chairpersons, joint secretaries, and representatives from premier institutes to address these pressing educational issues and suggest reforms.

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Markets

JPMorgan Chase Defies Expectations: A Financial Resilience in Volatile Marke...

 Global
2
ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

ICICI Lombard Faces Earnings Decline Despite Income Surge

 India
3
Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

Historic Change: France's Iconic Agriculture Show Goes Cow-Free

 France
4
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026