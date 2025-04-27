Ladakh's 'Rancho’s School' Secures CBSE Affiliation After 24 Years

Druk Padma Karpo School, famously called 'Rancho's school' from the film '3 Idiots', has finally received CBSE affiliation. After numerous delays and hurdles, the iconic school is moving on from its past affiliation with JKBOSE.

Drawing visitors from its Bollywood fame, the school distinguished itself with innovative teaching methods well before the NEP emphasized modern educational reforms. Principal Mingur Angmo confirmed that despite sufficient infrastructure and educational success, they struggled for years to secure necessary approvals from JKBOSE.

Plans to extend classes to grade 12 by 2028 are underway, aided by teacher training for the new curriculum. The transition paves the way for better higher education opportunities, blending traditional and modern teaching methods. Meanwhile, the school continues to attract tourists, who occasionally witness unique educational activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)