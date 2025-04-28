Budget 2025: Major Boost for Educators as Teacher Fees Fully Funded

In a bold move to strengthen New Zealand’s education system, the Government has announced a $53 million investment through Budget 2025 to fully fund teacher registrations and practising certificates through to 2028. This initiative, set to take effect from July 1, represents a major acknowledgment of the vital role educators play in shaping the future of the country’s children.

Education Minister Erica Stanford emphasized the pivotal role teachers play in delivering meaningful change.

“We know the most important aspect of a child’s education is the quality of the teacher in front of them,” Stanford said. “Teachers have stepped up to implement our ambitious reform programme that's delivering real change in the classroom. They are teaching a new world-leading curriculum and embracing structured approaches to literacy and maths to ensure better outcomes for our children. They are supporting students to gain vital secondary qualifications that will prepare them for the future.”

The new funding will directly alleviate financial burdens on educators by covering the costs associated with both new registrations and renewals. With teachers set to save up to $550 per application, the initiative will benefit around 40,000 full-time and part-time school and early learning teachers in its first year, and approximately 115,000 educators across the three years of the programme.

Commitment to Excellence and Workforce Support

The Government’s action is part of a broader strategy aimed at raising educational standards and restoring public confidence in New Zealand’s education system.

“As we work to raise standards and restore trust in the education system, it is important that we support the teaching workforce leading this reform. The Government has promised to remove this cost, and we have delivered,” said Stanford.

The initiative is designed to recognize teachers' dedication while actively encouraging more individuals to pursue and maintain careers in education.

A Comprehensive Strategy to Attract and Retain Teachers

The registration fee relief builds on a suite of initiatives already introduced by the Government to strengthen the teaching workforce:

Expanded School Onsite Training: The number of paid School Onsite Training Programme places has been doubled to 1,200, each with a $21,500 grant, funded through Budget 2024.

Reintegration of Experienced Educators: Since October 2024, 352 teachers have returned to the classroom with Government support covering their practising certificate or Limited Authority to Teach (LAT) fees.

Domestic and International Recruitment Campaigns: Targeted marketing campaigns within New Zealand and overseas have helped attract increasing numbers of teachers, including 1,400 teachers who migrated in 2024 through the Green List’s “straight to residence” pathway.

Relocation Assistance: Relocation packages of up to $10,000 have been provided, helping 891 teachers move to New Zealand in 2024.

Scholarship Support: More than 400 scholarships were awarded to support teacher training and career entry.

Early-Career Support: The BeTTER Jobs Programme has supported 130 beginning or returning teachers during 2024/2025.

Workforce Growth: Approximately 2,000 newly graduated teachers have joined the workforce, thanks to focused marketing and support efforts.

Focus on Equity and Achievement

Minister Stanford reiterated the Government’s commitment to closing the achievement gap:

“This Government is determined to raise achievement and close the equity gap so all children get an equal chance to thrive. Enabling more teachers to do what they do best in the classroom is another step to achieving this.”

By reducing the costs for educators and strengthening the pathways into the profession, the Government aims to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, benefits from a world-class education led by highly skilled teachers.