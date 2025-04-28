Engaging India: Smt. Smriti Irani's Interactive Session with Future Leaders

Sonipat, 28 April 2025: Former Union Minister Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani captivated students at O.P. Jindal Global University during a dynamic discussion on Lok Sabha, the Constituent Assembly, and national security.

Eschewing a formal speech, Irani preferred direct interaction, welcoming incisive questions and emphasizing the importance of open debate. She stressed the value of criticism, acknowledging its role in a vibrant democracy. O.P. Jindal Global University's Vice Chancellor, Prof. C. Raj Kumar, introduced Irani by highlighting her key initiatives, including the National Institutional Ranking Framework, the Swayam online learning platform, and efforts to promote girls' education.

Irani reflected on her legislative work in gender equality and AI, advocating for equity in AI models and addressing the tension between industry and environment. The session underscored her engagement with challenging discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of India's policy landscape among future leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)