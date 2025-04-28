Transforming Teacher Education: New Initiatives for a Viksit Bharat

The National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), led by Chairperson Prof Pankaj Arora, announced the initiation of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for disciplines such as Yoga, performing arts, and Sanskrit.

This announcement was made during a national conclave at Kurukshetra University, aimed at reshaping teacher education to meet future demands.

Prof Arora emphasized the holistic development goal of the programme, underlining NCTE's commitment to producing competent teachers who can transform education in line with NEP 2020's vision.

New courses will be introduced nationwide to equip teachers effectively in varied fields, thus fostering a new generation of educators who are creators of opportunities, not just seekers.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, present as the chief guest, highlighted the broader impact of this initiative on youth job prospects and character-building roles that educators must play.

The event, collaboratively organized by NCTE, Haryana State Higher Education Council, and Kurukshetra University, witnessed discussions aligning with the visionary educational reforms projected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prof Kailash Chander Sharma elaborated on NEP 2020's objectives to cultivate self-reliant and innovative youth through enhanced teacher preparation initiatives outlined by the ITEP.

Vice Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva emphasized the university's role in embracing NEP's direction, reflecting in its academic programs' revisions and its recognition by NAAC.

This initiative by NCTE signifies a committed effort towards implementing NEP 2020 and developing transformative educational courses.

Ultimately, this endeavor aims to ensure high-quality teacher production capable of fostering a developed India by 2047.

