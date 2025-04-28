Left Menu

Leftist Stronghold: AISA-DSF Dominate JNU Elections Amid Rising Right-Wing Influence

The JNU Students' Union elections showcased the enduring influence of leftist ideology, with the AISA-DSF coalition winning three key positions. Despite this, ABVP emerged as a formidable force, clinching the Joint Secretary post for the first time in nine years. The outcome highlights a campus divided by ideological lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:54 IST
Leftist Stronghold: AISA-DSF Dominate JNU Elections Amid Rising Right-Wing Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest display of political fervor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the AISA-DSF combine maintained its dominance in the students' union elections, securing three central positions, including President, Vice-President, and General Secretary.

The elections signaled the enduring strength of leftist ideology on campus, yet also marked a notable shift as the right-wing ABVP captured the Joint Secretary position after a nine-year hiatus, highlighting emerging political fractures.

Winners like Nitish Kumar and Manisha have become symbolic figures, advocating for inclusive education and challenging government policies. Despite setbacks, student groups remain committed to their ideological battles, emphasizing the importance of unity in the face of rising right-wing influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025