Leftist Stronghold: AISA-DSF Dominate JNU Elections Amid Rising Right-Wing Influence

In the latest display of political fervor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the AISA-DSF combine maintained its dominance in the students' union elections, securing three central positions, including President, Vice-President, and General Secretary.

The elections signaled the enduring strength of leftist ideology on campus, yet also marked a notable shift as the right-wing ABVP captured the Joint Secretary position after a nine-year hiatus, highlighting emerging political fractures.

Winners like Nitish Kumar and Manisha have become symbolic figures, advocating for inclusive education and challenging government policies. Despite setbacks, student groups remain committed to their ideological battles, emphasizing the importance of unity in the face of rising right-wing influence.

