Left Menu

Vinod Jakhar Takes Charge Amidst Renewed Student Politics

Vinod Jakhar has been appointed as the national president of the National Students' Union of India, succeeding Varun Choudhary. Appointed by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Jakhar steps up from leading Rajasthan's NSUI unit at a pivotal time with upcoming university elections. His past includes a notable arrest in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:46 IST
Vinod Jakhar Takes Charge Amidst Renewed Student Politics
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced Friday that Vinod Jakhar will serve as the national president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), effective immediately. The appointment, made by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, comes as Jakhar transitions from his role as the head of NSUI's Rajasthan unit.

Jakhar's ascension coincides with a crucial period in student politics, as university elections, including those at Delhi University, are on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Congress acknowledged the work and leadership of the outgoing NSUI president, Varun Choudhary.

Jakhar, a Dalit leader with a history of involvement in student politics, garnered attention last year when arrested for vandalism at an RSS event. The Rajasthan High Court later granted him bail after 17 days in jail. His new role leaves a vacancy in the Rajasthan unit, for which a successor will be appointed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

 India
2
Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
3
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026