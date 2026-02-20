Vinod Jakhar Takes Charge Amidst Renewed Student Politics

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced Friday that Vinod Jakhar will serve as the national president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), effective immediately. The appointment, made by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, comes as Jakhar transitions from his role as the head of NSUI's Rajasthan unit.

Jakhar's ascension coincides with a crucial period in student politics, as university elections, including those at Delhi University, are on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Congress acknowledged the work and leadership of the outgoing NSUI president, Varun Choudhary.

Jakhar, a Dalit leader with a history of involvement in student politics, garnered attention last year when arrested for vandalism at an RSS event. The Rajasthan High Court later granted him bail after 17 days in jail. His new role leaves a vacancy in the Rajasthan unit, for which a successor will be appointed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)