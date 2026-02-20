Vinod Jakhar Takes Charge Amidst Renewed Student Politics
Vinod Jakhar has been appointed as the national president of the National Students' Union of India, succeeding Varun Choudhary. Appointed by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Jakhar steps up from leading Rajasthan's NSUI unit at a pivotal time with upcoming university elections. His past includes a notable arrest in 2022.
- Country:
- India
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced Friday that Vinod Jakhar will serve as the national president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), effective immediately. The appointment, made by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, comes as Jakhar transitions from his role as the head of NSUI's Rajasthan unit.
Jakhar's ascension coincides with a crucial period in student politics, as university elections, including those at Delhi University, are on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Congress acknowledged the work and leadership of the outgoing NSUI president, Varun Choudhary.
Jakhar, a Dalit leader with a history of involvement in student politics, garnered attention last year when arrested for vandalism at an RSS event. The Rajasthan High Court later granted him bail after 17 days in jail. His new role leaves a vacancy in the Rajasthan unit, for which a successor will be appointed soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
Congress Launches 'Kisan Sammelans' to Challenge Indo-US Trade Deal
Protest Drama: Congress Faces BJP Wrath at India AI Summit
Whatever little effort was made by Congress to disrupt Summit was rejected by India's youth: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Political Ruckus at India AI Impact Summit: BJP vs Congress