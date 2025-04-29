Delhi Government Pushes for Accurate Data in Student Aid Initiative

The Delhi government has mandated all government schools to file details of students eligible for financial aid under a welfare initiative for the children of registered construction workers. Schools must submit this information by May 30, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on April 25.

As per the directive, no more than two children per registered worker will qualify for the scheme, and their information needs to be recorded in the online module by the specified date. Required unique registration IDs, provided by the Labour Department, are key to the application process.

The financial assistance ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per student annually, varying based on the student's class. School heads are tasked with verifying applicant data to prevent errors, like duplication, and to ensure accurate beneficiary identification. Schools face accountability for any inaccuracies in data inclusion or exclusion under this scheme, coordinated with the Labour Department's Welfare Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)