Empowering Educators for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Haryana's Education Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, has underscored the pivotal role that educators will play in pursuing India's dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Addressing a gathering on the final day of a national conference, Dhanda emphasized the need for comprehensive societal involvement in realizing this vision.

The conclave, titled 'Transformation in Teacher Education Towards Viksit Bharat 2047,' saw Dhanda urging attendees to integrate their newfound insights into their respective academic environments to truly make an impact. He stressed the indispensable contribution of teachers in shaping a prosperous future for India.

At another function, the Minister highlighted elements of the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to blend education with entrepreneurship, fostering self-employment among the youth. This policy seeks to make the younger generation self-reliant, reducing their dependency on traditional job markets.

