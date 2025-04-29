Empowering Educators for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Left Menu

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda emphasized the crucial role of teachers in achieving India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047. Addressing a national conclave, he highlighted the importance of integrating insights into the educational system. Dhanda also noted the significance of entrepreneurship in the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:48 IST
Haryana's Education Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, has underscored the pivotal role that educators will play in pursuing India's dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Addressing a gathering on the final day of a national conference, Dhanda emphasized the need for comprehensive societal involvement in realizing this vision.

The conclave, titled 'Transformation in Teacher Education Towards Viksit Bharat 2047,' saw Dhanda urging attendees to integrate their newfound insights into their respective academic environments to truly make an impact. He stressed the indispensable contribution of teachers in shaping a prosperous future for India.

At another function, the Minister highlighted elements of the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to blend education with entrepreneurship, fostering self-employment among the youth. This policy seeks to make the younger generation self-reliant, reducing their dependency on traditional job markets.

