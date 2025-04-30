Left Menu

Apexathon 2025: Cultivating Future Data Science Innovators

Apexathon 2025, organized by SAS and Chandigarh University, united over 760 students to tackle data challenges. The event emphasized real-world problem-solving, offering SAS certifications and INR 12 lakhs in prizes. Team Apex Achievers won, showcasing the importance of innovation and collaboration in data science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh University partnered with SAS to host the inaugural Apexathon 2025, a national-level data science competition. The event, aimed at fostering innovation and critical thinking, attracted more than 760 students from across India and culminated in a 24-hour challenge at Chandigarh University.

Participants competed for prestigious SAS Data Science Certifications and cash prizes amounting to INR 12 lakhs. The contest highlighted real-world problem-solving through data analytics, combined with cultural performances and engaging activities, making it a celebration of talent and collaboration.

Team Apex Achievers from Lamrin Tech Skills University won the top prize, while Team Bigga Nalls from Chandigarh University and Team Insight Ninjas secured the runner-up positions. Apexathon 2025 underscored the role of academic curiosity in tackling real-world challenges, advancing the field of data science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

