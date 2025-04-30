Left Menu

Unlocking Enrollment Success: New Insights from Meritto's Trends Report

Meritto's new Trends Report, part of its Enrollment Index 2025, highlights the significant role of student engagement in enrollments. Despite making up 11.20% of total leads, re-inquiries account for 44% of enrollments due to higher conversion rates. The report emphasizes intent-driven strategies over volume-first approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:24 IST
Meritto has released a compelling Trends Report, expanding upon its groundbreaking Enrollment Index 2025, illustrating the crucial impact of re-inquiries, engagement, and velocity in student enrollments. This report provides a detailed exploration into how strategic student engagement can significantly bolster enrollment numbers compared to traditional, volume-focused approaches.

The analysis unveils that while first-time inquiries constitute the vast majority of total leads, their conversion into enrollments remains modest. Conversely, students who re-engage through multiple touchpoints demonstrate a markedly higher tendency to enroll. Notably, secondary and tertiary inquirers convert at rates four times and seven times higher than their initial-inquiry counterparts.

Naveen Goyal, Founder & CEO of Meritto, underscored the shift towards intent-driven strategies, highlighting the need for educational institutions to use behavioral intelligence to identify and nurture high-intent leads early. The report advocates for institutions to develop dynamic engagement strategies, responding adeptly to the distinctive journey of each prospective student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

