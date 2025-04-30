OPSC Reschedules Anthropology Exams Amid Exam Paper Mix-Up

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced on Wednesday its decision to re-conduct Anthropology optional Papers I and II of the Odisha Civil Services Main Written Examination 2023. This decision follows the discovery of significant errors during the initial tests held on April 27.

The re-conducted exams are scheduled for May 14, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for candidates. OPSC's statement addressed issues such as the interchange of questions in the April 27 papers, and grievances received from candidates.

Exams will be held with Paper-I from 9 am to noon and Paper-II from 2 pm to 5 pm. An additional hour will be provided for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates. Answer scripts from the previous exams will not be evaluated, with new admit cards available from May 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)