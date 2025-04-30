Left Menu

End of an Era: Limestone University Closes After 180 Years

Limestone University in South Carolina is closing after failing to secure $6 million to continue operations. Despite raising $2 million, it wasn't enough to prevent closure. The decision leaves students and faculty in limbo, and is part of a trend of private college closures due to financial struggles.

End of an Era: Limestone University Closes After 180 Years
A 180-year-old private Christian institution, Limestone University in South Carolina, is set to close after failing to raise the necessary $6 million to remain operational. After two weeks of intensive fundraising, the university only managed to gather slightly more than $2 million, leading to the inevitable decision to shut down its Gaffney campus and online programs.

This financial shortfall has left students, alumni, and the local community in shock. Randall Richardson, chair of the university's trustees, expressed hope that the legacy of Limestone would persist through its former students. Despite the outpouring of support raising over $2.1 million, it was too little, too late, and the funds will be returned.

The situation is symptomatic of a broader trend, affecting many private colleges nationwide grappling with declining enrollment and financial instability. Limestone plans to assist students in transferring to other institutions, while hundreds of faculty and staff face job losses. The university's closure coincides with a similar announcement by St. Andrews University in North Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

