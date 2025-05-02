Trump Administration's Deep Cuts Threaten Child Welfare Research

The Trump administration's latest move to slash research funding may deal a severe blow to child welfare initiatives. A mistakenly publicized document revealing plans to terminate dozens of university grants has sent shockwaves through the educational community.

The spreadsheet, accidentally shared by an HHS employee, lists over 150 significant research projects under threat by the US Department of Health and Human Services. These projects span several crucial programs, including Head Start and child care policy, aimed at supporting low-income families.

Experts like former official Naomi Goldstein have warned that ending these research grants could hinder efforts to improve child welfare services, perpetuating a cycle of economic insecurity. Critics emphasize that cuts to these vital projects threaten the evidence base necessary for effective policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)