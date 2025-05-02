Tragedy Strikes at KIIT: Nepalese Student Found Dead

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed profound sorrow on Friday following the death of a Nepalese student enrolled at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

The ministry has been in ongoing communication with the Odisha government since becoming aware of the 'tragic incident' that transpired.

The 18-year-old B. Tech computer science student's body was discovered in her hostel room on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

The state government has pledged full support to the bereaved family, assuring that a comprehensive investigation is underway by the Odisha police.

In their statement, the MEA conveyed, 'We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.' They extended 'heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.'

Notably, this tragedy marks the second incident involving a Nepalese student at the institute this year, following the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal on February 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)