Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at KIIT: Nepalese Student Found Dead

A Nepalese student of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar was found dead in her hostel room. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep sadness over the incident and remains in contact with the Odisha government. This marks the second death of a Nepalese student at the institute this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes at KIIT: Nepalese Student Found Dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed profound sorrow on Friday following the death of a Nepalese student enrolled at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

The ministry has been in ongoing communication with the Odisha government since becoming aware of the 'tragic incident' that transpired.

The 18-year-old B. Tech computer science student's body was discovered in her hostel room on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

The state government has pledged full support to the bereaved family, assuring that a comprehensive investigation is underway by the Odisha police.

In their statement, the MEA conveyed, 'We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.' They extended 'heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.'

Notably, this tragedy marks the second incident involving a Nepalese student at the institute this year, following the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal on February 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025