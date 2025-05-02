West Bengal's Madhyamik Exam Triumph: Rising Stars Shine Bright
The West Bengal Madhyamik examination results were announced, revealing an impressive 86.56% pass rate. Adrita Sarkar topped the exam with a 99.43% score. Among the candidates, girls showed a strong success rate, with 84.39% clearing the exam. Districts like Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong, and Kolkata excelled.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of this year's Madhyamik examination, highlighting a notable 86.56% of students passing out of 9,69,425 candidates.
Adrita Sarkar emerged as the top scorer with a remarkable 99.43%, while districts such as Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong, and Kolkata boasted the highest pass rates.
The success of female candidates stood at 84.39%, with notable mentions also going to Anubhav Biswas and Soumya Pal, who secured joint second place. The state's leaders congratulated the achievers, urging continued perseverance.
