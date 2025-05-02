York University to Launch Cutting-Edge Mumbai Campus

The University of York, a prestigious member of the UK's Russell Group, announced plans to establish a new campus in Mumbai. Vice-Chancellor Charlie Jeffery revealed that discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the WAVES Summit have led to a formal MoU with Maharashtra's chief minister.

The Mumbai campus aims to welcome its first students in 2026, pending University Grants Commission approval. It will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in high-demand sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, business, and creative industries, with an emphasis on job readiness.

The initiative places York among elite international institutions expanding in India's fast-growing education market. The campus will adhere to York's academic standards, providing students with globally-recognized degrees. This development follows recent regulatory changes allowing foreign universities to open campuses in India.

